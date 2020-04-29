See Gal Gadot with the armor to adapt to new picture

Image of never-before-seen Wonder Woman 1984 it shows Gal Gadot with his new armor, gold in the highly anticipated sequel to the movie of Diana Prince.

Check it out:

Patty Jenkins returns to lead the second-long and the heroine of the AD. The director of the film, has also signed the script of the hand of Geoff Johns, and David Callaham. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Saïd Taghmaoui, and Ewen Bremner reprisam of the characters.

In the story, which takes place in the late 1980’s, Diana Prince, you’ll have to deal with two enemies: Maxwell Lord, played by Pedro Pascal, and Barbara Ann Minerva – the Female Cheetah (Cheetah), played by Kristen Wiig. Even though you already know two of the villains that will be in the long, it is the executive summary of the official has not yet been released.

In the first film, released in the fall of 2017, it has had a great reception, it really is a success. Both the critics and the public, their very production. Wonder woman has raised more than$ 821 million at the box office worldwide during its visit to the cinemas.

For old and new fans alike, the depiction of the heroine, is very important. In an interview with the Entertainment Weekly, Gal Gadot has spoken about the importance of the heroine’s and he told me that his vision of Wonder Woman has changed since your first feature film. “I don’t think that when I first started, I didn’t understand the magnitude of how much this character means to people,” said the actress.

A interpreter for Diana Prince added: “I was feeling like a young girl should have to climb the mountain Kilimanjaro, scratching his head and thinking to yourself, ‘How am I going to do that?” But now I feel like I know where I’m going and I know what you’re doing. In the film, Diana, you don’t understand the complexities of humanity, and now, she completely understands…. She was in love with the people, and I think that is the key to this character, you know?” She has the powers of a goddess, but she has the heart of a human being”.

Wonder Woman 1984 it hits theaters in brazilian day On June 4,.

Watch the trailer:

Graduated in Journalism from the Federal University of Ouro Preto (UFOP), in love with literature, letters and the magic of the movies. She is the writer of the stories and journeys of love.

