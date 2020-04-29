You may have viewed many tutorials and articles on how to wash your hand properly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, it is worth recalling one more time, and because of this, Selena Gomez has decided to get in on the trend of the challenge of the viral, Safe Hands, safe hands, in the Portuguese language.

She starts the video by saying that before you were not washing their hands properly. “Who would have thought back then, because I clearly wasn’t washing my hands in the right way,” says Gomez. Then, you will show to your followers the right way.