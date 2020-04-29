Selena Gomez reveals insecurities about the future: “will I be alone forever”

–

Selena Gomez he opened his heart to the song of your new album Rare, a lot more than you think! In an outburst during an interview at the Just Jared, the singer has revealed that she feels a feeling of anxiety about the future, he confessed that for a long time it was thought he’d never find anyone else.

“It’s not the end of it all, I’m still a baby,” teased Selena. “I’ve got a lot to figure out, but there are times when I wake up and I’m so angry, I think, like, ‘I will be alone forever‘. After those 15 minutes go by, and I say to myself, ‘I know that there is someone for everyone”.

The song that bears the same name as the album, it means so much to the history of the Sel. “I don’t think that men and women do it, especially teenagers and young lovers. There is such satisfaction in hurting someone else, because you know that they care about. It is how to keep that person on the bottom so that it will never realize it: “I Am strong enough to actually get out of this situation’,” he said.

The music is meant to be taken as a lesson in how to behave. “I’m not going to beg and plead for you, I’m not going to let you make me cry. I’m not getting enough out of you, and you clearly don’t realize that I’m hard to find,” she adds. It is worth noting that some of the songs on the album were made to be Justin Bieberthe ex-boyfriend of the singer.

Even in a recent interview with the us-based National Public Radio, she he confirmed that the No You To Love Me it was about her past relationship with the singer, and also showed that he was a victim of psychological abuse during the relationship, the two of them.



