Selena Gomez says she cried a lot while listening to “everything i wanted”, the Others Eilish, and that is the reason for the

Selena Gomez cried a lot when he heard him say “everything i wanted”, a hit for the Others Eilish launched in 2019 at the latest. That was what she told me in a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple, Etc. So the fact that it was an encounter with his own truth in respect to his career.

“I just cried the sobbing why do I do this in such a long time ago, and it’s like ‘wow, this is a real” shared Selena. “There are so many moments where I was like, ‘Oh, it doesn’t matter who you are.’ There are times in my life that are like, ‘Is it?’. She deserved all she has achieved and she has. She is an amazing artist, incredible,” he said.

Selena Gomez talked about Was Eilish, to the way it was originally intended to 1. It is praised in their songs, ” says the singer, who is very much aware of everything, and that you deserve everything that you earn. “This is an amazing artist.” pic.twitter.com/6EHCUX8Rkt — Selena Gomez Brasil (@selenagomezbr) April 27, 2020

“everything i wanted” is a song, as where the Others, portrays his depression and how he overcame, with the support of the family.

The song is dedicated to Finneas O’connell, the brother and the producer of the year”. And it was through him that the music has changed the direction in order to have a happy ending. Was told about it in interview to the New York Times.

The original inspiration was actually a dream that she committed suicide. His brother, however, he was uncomfortable and worried about working on a song about it. “We have had a great deal of discussion,” she said, “because I said something that was so strong. It was not a physical thing that I was assuming. I don’t know how to put this without saying, and I don’t want to actually say it. But I’m assuming something very, very serious about my depression. A very serious, I was assuming that he was planning to take. And Finneas, said: “I don’t want to write a song about you killing yourself and you like it that is all you want to,” he said.

THE LETTER IS TRANSLATED

I’ve had a dream come true

I got everything I wanted

It’s not what you think

And, to tell you the truth

It may have been a bad dream

For anyone who might care

I thought that I could fly

So, I have jumped from the Golden Gate bridge, mm –

No one cried

Nobody even noticed

I have seen you standing there

I kind of came up that they could care

I’ve had a dream come true

I got everything I wanted

But when I wake up, I see the following

Are you with me

And you say, ” While I’m here, no one can hurt you

I don’t want to lie to you here, but you can learn how to do it

If I could change the way you see yourself

You don’t ask the reason why you’re in here, they don’t deserve it

I tried to cry out for

But my head was under the water

They called me weak,

As if I didn’t it was just the daughter of someone else

It may have been a bad dream

But it seemed as if they were there

And it looks like it was a year ago

But I don’t want to let anyone else know

Because everybody wants something from me right now

And I don’t want to disappoint them

I’ve had a dream come true

I got everything I wanted

But when I wake up, I see the following

Are you with me

The CVV – Center for the Enhancement of Life, greater emotional support, and suicide prevention, serving on voluntary and free of charge, to all the people who want and need to talk, in complete confidence, by phone, by e-mail, instant messaging, and voip, 24 hours a day every day.

The link to the CVV, in partnership with the health system, by means of the number of 188are free-of-charge, from any telephone line in the fixed or mobile phone.

It is also possible to gain access to www.cvv.org.br for live chat, Skype, e-mail address, and toll-free.