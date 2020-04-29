Seven Draft picks | Movie, Chris Pratt gets the news at any time

With the development of the already confirmed some time ago, and the movie Ghost Team Captain he returned to win the latest news in the media. And, among them, the most recent involves the new additions to the squad.

According to the information on the site Coming Soonthe long ride for this Chris Pratt there were 4 new additions to the squad. They are as follows: Seychelle Gabriel (Falling Skies), Alan Trong (Alita: Battle Angel)the beginner Chibuikem Uche and Alexis Louder (Harriet).

Were not disclosed details of his role in the plot, but it is known that they will join the already confirmed J. K. Simmons (Whiplash, The 21st State To Be Invincible), Sam Richardson (Veep), and Theo Von.

The film has been in development for many years, from Skydance, where an agreement was made with the writer Zach Dean. Chris McKay (Lego Batman: The Movie) you will be responsible for the direction of.

The story follows a man who is called up to fight in a war for the future, where the fate of mankind depends on his ability to confront his past.

In addition to the Chris Prattshe Yvonne Strahovski The Handmaid”s Tale) they are also confirmed in the cast of the project.

Also, check out: Jack Ryan | the Amazon renewed the series for a 3rd season

Also, there is no information about the release of Ghost Team Captain.

Be sure to follow all of the daily news about movies, tv shows, and video games the Journey Of The Geek in the facebook, twitter and instagram.