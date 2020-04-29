“”She tried to Justin Bieber and when the singer found out the diagnosis of the disease

Avril Lavignein addition to that of the canadian equal to the Justin Bieberalso have a great deal in common with the singer. Both suffer from been diagnosed with the same disease.

At the beginning of the year Justin bieber he revealed in his series of documentaries, entitled ‘anJustin Bieber: Seasons, who had been diagnosed with the disease Especially. “In the last few years have been tough, but you have to have the right treatment will help me deal with this problem, which is incurable.” revealed the singer. And, to his great fellow countryman, Avril lavigne, who is also diagnosed with the same disease, and put out her hand to him when he learned of the fact.

In an interview with the Entertainment Tonight Avril lavigne has revealed that as soon as he heard the news, he called up the singer, and said that he was willing to help out with the singer if he had any advice for following the journey of the disease.

“I just reached out, ‘Hey, I’m here for you if you are in need of some advice. I can share my knowledge with you,”’ said ” – avril Lavigne, the host Keltie Knight, ET on Bieber. “He said he liked it, but I think it’s going to be fine. He has released new music and will be heading out on a tour as well.”

Most common in the United States, Canada and mexico, the Lyme disease it is caused by a type of bacteria carried by ticks. The signs vary, the disease varies enormously, ranging from red spots on the skin, the body pain, malaise, fever, and irritability.