Shira Haas, from the Unorthodox to talk about having to shave your hair, learn yiddish, and that success will be instantly

There are few people who deserve success in a global snapshot, as Shira Haas. The actress is an israeli gained a major highlight in the march past, after the interpretation of most of the abandoned children of the ‘Esty’ Shapiro in the tv series Unorthodox, of the Series. A series of four episodes, is based on the memoir Deborah Feldman, Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots (2012), and in the brain-Esty of the jewish community ultraortodoxa in Brooklyn to Berlin, where he lives with the mother, with whom, for a long time, has a disturbed relationship.

Shot in a mixture of yiddish, English, and German, in this story, see Esty to adapt to a life in which religious and spiritual beliefs, and making new friends in the conservatory of music, where it turns out to play the piano and sing and stuff, until then, prohibited the life I led in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. But, for freedom, newly won, it is quickly threatened when her husband Yanky Shapiro (Amit Rahav), and his cousin, Moishe Lefkovitch (Jeff Wilbusch), arriving in the German capital are determined to find it.

At only 24 years old, She already has a CV to the inevitable, and took part in the world premiere of Natalie Portman, as a director, in A Tale of Love and Darkness (2015), and has worked with Jessica Chastain, in a The Zookeeper”s Wife (2017), and he won a prize in Australia – the equivalent of the academy Award in Israel for his role in the The Noble Savage (2018). Unorthodox it quickly became a success, overall, on a scale never before imagined. To the extent that the success that the series continues to grow, and She spoke to Vogue, from her home in Tel Aviv.

Unorthodox this is a unique project. What was your first impression was when you read the script?

In the beginning, it only had a few scenes that were a part of a script for a series called The Martin Luther King Jr. No one told me what was the real name of the series, or that it was based on a best-selling author or was it for the Series. It was all a secret. I remember reading the script for the first time and thinking how amazing it was [esta história] and I attach a lot to the character. Only after a few steps, and the producers and the director, I come to visit you in Israel, this is what I found that it was not only a great story, but a great design.

“And from Esty to what it is that attracted you?

There was so much conflict inside of her. She is strong, stubborn, and knows what he wants, but he is also pretty naive, and wants to please people. To be all of this, it is a great challenge for an actor, and it’s hard to find the protagonists of the feminine is so powerful.

The Shira took classes in yiddish, piano, and voice. It took a lot of preparation for this role?

We were all really committed to this project. It was shot on location in Berlin, and so it was in there for almost two months before the shooting. I have had lessons in yiddish – don’t know the language, it is very, very different from the Hebrew, which I speak of. It took a very long time, as well as singing lessons and piano, but there are also a lot of time to practice all of the rituals, which are not shown in the series. The scene of the wedding, we were on the water for a couple of days. I needed to be perfect, and all we need to understand what they were doing, including our general religion.

The scene in which Esty is married to Yanky is very rich in detail, and at the same time very exciting. How was it to record this video?

When I put on the dress of the bride, you do not have any power, it was a production that helped me out, and when I got out I went straight to the set the film was shot. I remember going from thinking “oh My god, are you all looking at me.” She was wearing a dress, it is huge, a lot of make-up, and I wasn’t sure how I was to be seen[risos]. The creators were very well prepared for this stage, but it can be taken to the scene of the She [o equivalente à Páscoa cristã]. Even in the scenes of the most small, all of the details were very important, from a prayer before we sat down to eat it up to the fact that you don’t sit with your legs crossed, because the women don’t do that. Maybe it’s only 1% of people who have seen the series, you have noticed this detail, but, for us, it is of crucial importance. We’ve done it all with the utmost respect and love, and I have learned a great deal.

The series gives us insight into a very real community in Satmar, a very strict religious and very conservative in terms of culture. Things to supreenderam on this site?

So many of the things. Every jewish community is different and we cannot generalize. In the community, and in particular, there were many different rituals that you didn’t know, including the practice of having to shave the hair prior to the wedding. I had heard something like that years ago, but I didn’t know that it even happened.

As it was, having to shave her hair for this role?

This was the scene in the end of the first day of the shoot. When Mary [Schrader, a realizadora] he told me that was going to happen right from the beginning, I was kind of shocked. But, it was great because it gave me, in fact, on the skin of the character. It is, of course, that your hair can only be put together one time, and then I had the idea that you have to stay there for the first time. I was nervous, but willing to go with you to tell you this story.

To keep the outfit from Esty it becomes to move from Brooklyn to Berlin, leaving behind their long skirts to the side and moving to the use of jeans and t-shirts. The Shira has been working with Justine Seymour, the costume designer in the process.

I got a e-mail for the first time had in the beginning to talk about the wardrobe for the Esty. In the history of Esty, which is about freedom and change, your clothes are very important to you. We wanted to bring a bit of colour to your wardrobe-even when it is located in the community of hassídica, as it is a lot different than all of the other characters. There’s a scene in Berlin when she’s trying out a few jeans for the first time. In the beginning, we said, “Yes, she’s going to try jeans in and out of the store with them dressed up.” But then we said, “No, she wears them but all of a sudden, it’s a lot of stuff to it so it comes out of the shop with a skirt, dressed up.” It is only in this episode is that we see that she has the courage to wear them items. We’re always talking about the Esty, New York, and from Esty to Berlin, but they are of the same character. What was needed was to do was to join these two points and show the emotional journey through which she is moving.

How was it to see the story from Esty to touch so many people?

I wasn’t expecting the the feedback we have ever had. This is a story about a community that’s very specific, There are people from all over the world, they say, to get closer to the Esty, who cry for her, and that she reminds them of their own trauma. It doesn’t matter if you are a jew, a muslim, a christian, or anything else, people are people, and that’s what it’s about in this story.

Unorthodox it premiered on Netflix at the moment, that a large part of the world was about to go into confinement, and social. It was strange for the Shira process, this is all about?

It is to be very, very different. Currently, I’m in quarantine in my own house, in Tel-Aviv. I did, recently, She, via, Zoom [risos]. But, at the same time, I am going to feel so much love for Esty, and the series on social media. Of course, I loved the series, it had been a spear, under different circumstances, but it has also provided me with an escape of so many people. I am very grateful for that.