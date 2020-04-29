Sophie Turner is able to revive the falling of the plane in the teaser of the health care they need

The first teaser trailer for Another century’s episode, Sophie Turner (Game of Thronesmakes the therapy, and re-lives the trauma of a plane crash – watch it above. The production of the platform streaming Quibi the premiere is in April.

The first role of the actress on the TV after 8 seasons of the series HBOin Another century’s episode Turner, is Jane, the young who have to fight in order to survive in a hostile environment. To do this, she will have to work side by side with Paul, as interpreted by the Corey Hawkins (The Walking Dead).

The series will show the two survivors of a plane crash stranded on a cold and mountainous and you have to fight for their lives in the face of the nature of the trauma and personal.

Another century’s episode it is produced by the Quibieach stage of the streaming the proposal is to deliver a production with episodes for 7 to 10 minutes. The name of the service is a shortened form of the phrase quick bitesor, “portions of the fast” in a free translation. The streaming it will be released on the 6th of April.