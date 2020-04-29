Surprise, surprise, Henry Cavill, and jokes, Ryan Reynolds, will give the talk at the CCXP

It is not a surprise as well asbut it was still an achievement worthy: those who follow the panels in the CCXP there are a few years, you know that Netflix he loves to surprise the more than 3 000 spectators, with the unexpected guests. What is the serial of the deck is spreading with greater intensity in recent times? The Witcherof course, after all, the holiday season comes to a digital platform is already the 20th of December. It was just adding 2+2 to understand the story, Henry Cavillbest known for playing Superman in the The man-of-Steel – and Justice league of americapossibly do a cameo appearance in the Auditorium in the Cinemark XD. The suspect, however, it has been confirmed this Sunday (8th).

Cavill was in the shadows on a platform on the stage, on the main board of the CCXP, until the blue lights on the showed. The surprise is it took the fans to the crazy, and it took a long period of time for which the actor would talk about something without being interrupted by the screams of the passionate fans. He, therefore, called on the makers of the show Lauren Schmidtfor a chat about the production. “It’s like a white knightbut it’s treated as a hero wherever he goes,” says the actor, on the Geralt of Rivia character. He also did not spare praise for the skill of the film’s scenes, which protagonizará: “There is a level of technical support in connection with a fight that is not often seen on television,” he said. Already, He has ensured that all of the porradaria it means something to the story The Witcher. “Anybody can fight with a sword, but that doesn’t mean anything to the story, what to do about it?” he argued — and reveals that it is the power of Cavill that he made all the shots, including the most dangerous in the I dispensing with the need for a stunt. “It’s always in the Meanwhile, no one takes the paper from him.

So much effort and commitment to the story, it is, of course, it can be seen in the episodes, or at least that’s what the people involved in the project have come to expect. “We’ve worked so hard on this project. The past year has been very difficult. I can’t wait for you to see it,” said Cavill. When asked about the project’s message, he spoke of his empathy: “The truth is that we are to love one another, no matter how hard the world is”. For a moment? The artist is a fan of the game The Witcher 3inspired by the same series of books that has given rise to a series of a Series.

The star of the The Witcherhowever, it has not been the only one to pass through the Auditorium in the Cinemark XD. After getting a big scare on Saturday night (7th), Ryan Reynolds he returned to the event, accompanied by a squad of Squad 6 to talk about the new movie Michael Baywhich comes to Netflix on December 13th. “None of the explosion he was injured during the making of this film“ joked the actor, known for his good humor.

In addition to showing a few clips from the production, which, as expected, it’s chock full of explosions and action scenes, and the actors have revealed that it really became a big family, he said, “We were forged in the fire,” joked Reynolds as the challenges of the production, which uses lots of practical effects and the a few green screens and computer graphics. In chat, Mélanie Laurent he revealed that Reynolds is very protective of his colleagues: “He is a very funny and entertaining, but you already know that. But he was protecting me, and this is something that you may not be aware of. We have a lot of luck.” The French actress has also joked that “I nearly died many times during the recording of the new film by Michael Bay.

The other moment that brought many to tears and interruptions, he was to participate in the end of the series The House of Paper. “It feels absolutely amazing to feel this current of love!”, I said to Pedro Alonso, who plays Located in the production process.

During the conversation, the actors have talked a little bit about what to expect from the fourth season of the hit show: ‘They’re focused on surviving, ( … ), Now it is a war against the system,” said Alba-Flores, who played in Nairobi, “The first thing the police did was to shoot in Nairobi,” joked the actress, as I look back on the season. The artist also spoke about what fans can expect at this stage of the show: “If you are in Nairobi, you will suffer“ said Flores.

“We are aware of the efforts of many people to be here with us. The people who went without sleep to be here with all of us, who have to make an effort. We’re going to try to give something for it. Thank you for your support!!!”, thanked him and Alonso at the end of the panel, which also included Rodrigo De la Serna, and Esther Acebo Darko Peric. It was also revealed in the premiere of the fourth season are as follows: April 03, 2020.

