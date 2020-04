The family of Cameron Boyce, star of Disney, you have already said to ABC News, the actor’s 20-year-old, that he had died during their sleep due to a seizure, as a result of a medical condition for which the estavaasertratado”.

This condition was epilepsy, and it has now been revealed. Cameron, the protagonist of the saga ‘The Descendants,’ and many other films and tv shows from walt Disney, died on Saturday.