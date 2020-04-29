The actress tells how the Scarlet Witch fell in love with the View

Elizabeth Olsen is the Scarlet Witch in the MCU (which stands for the Universe of Film from the Marvel comics), it was found that the Jewel of the Mind has made to his character, and the idea is if you apaixonassem. The precious item is the same as the one that gave the powers of the two heroes.
In this regard, it may be to a greater extent in a series of WandaVision. The production will be on the streaming service, Disney+.
Recommended content:
Bug crazy is, at the end of the Upcoming Deadline
“I think the idea is to have the crown Jewel of the Infinite, and it has given me the powers that be, you created this connection to a family, when you feel that you have found your soul-mate. I always think of it as something that makes them all the more deep, heavy, and connected with, ‘ ” said Elizabeth Olsen at Comic-Con in Germany. The relationship of the characters is given since the Avengers: Age of Ultron. The high point of the novel, has been seen in the Avengers: Infinite War, when the Vision dies. “When we talk about love, or two people who are soul mates, there’s a part of you that no one can explain it. It’s a feeling that you have a chemical or something similar that connects to both of them. I have always had the answer to what is the Jewel made it through the Scarlet Witch and the Vision,” he concluded in the past. Revealed that Captain America just lift up the hammer of Thor in Avengers: Ultimatum
Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the Vision, is committed to the series WandaVision. The recordings begin even in 2019. WandaVision has a premiere scheduled for 2021 at the Disney’s +.
See also:
“I think the idea is to have the crown Jewel of the Infinite, and it has given me the powers that be, you created this connection to a family, when you feel that you have found your soul-mate. I always think of it as something that makes them all the more deep, heavy, and connected with, ‘ ” said Elizabeth Olsen at Comic-Con in Germany.
The relationship of the characters is given since the Avengers: Age of Ultron. The high point of the novel, has been seen in the Avengers: Infinite War, when the Vision dies.
“When we talk about love, or two people who are soul mates, there’s a part of you that no one can explain it. It’s a feeling that you have a chemical or something similar that connects to both of them. I have always had the answer to what is the Jewel made it through the Scarlet Witch and the Vision,” he concluded in the past.
Revealed that Captain America just lift up the hammer of Thor in Avengers: Ultimatum
Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the Vision, is committed to the series WandaVision. The recordings begin even in 2019. WandaVision has a premiere scheduled for 2021 at the Disney’s +.
Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the Vision, is committed to the series WandaVision. The recordings begin even in 2019.
WandaVision has a premiere scheduled for 2021 at the Disney’s +.