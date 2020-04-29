The album, ‘The Fame Monster’, Lady Gaga, a full ten years ago now

The Fame Monster, the famous album by the singer Lady Gaga, a full ten years in the latter. The album was released on November 18, 2009, was a huge success on the charts around the world and are responsible for the shape up your career in the pop world. The news, which is widely celebrated by fans of the artist in social networks, has meant that the issue would be the first one on Twitter, in Brazil, on the afternoon of Monday 18th.

People who see Lady Gaga today, after the release of the disc Novel the film A Star is Born, on the side of the Bradley, the Cooper, even if he forgets that she has had in the past, a phase of ‘darker’ – that which is readily apparent in the album’s of 2009, in which she sings along to all the excesses and all the behind the scenes of the show.

The disc also has released some of the biggest hits of the singer such as Bad Romance, Alejandro, Monster, and the Telephone band, in which Lady Gaga breaks up the microphones with the Games. The clip is from the latter, an output is made with the finest Bonnie and Clyde, had a loan of the ‘Pussy Wagon’, the car that uma Thurman wore for the filming of ” Kill Bill, from Quentin Tarantino.

Only at the VMAS 2010, Lady Gaga won eight awards, including Best music video for the track Bad Romance and best collaboration for Telephone. At the time, she caused controversy by appearing in a dress made out of cuts of meat.

Already at the Grammy awards 2011, rihanna received two nominations for The Fame Monster, one of the Best in the Album, and the other for Best Pop Vocal where she was announced the winner. On Twitter, fans have spared no praise for the singer.