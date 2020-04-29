The american press claims that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child – a Notes – Glamurama

Joe, Jonah, and Sophie Turner || Play Instagram

It seems that the good numbers came to the door, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner. According to Just Jared, the couple will be expecting their first child, “They can keep a secret, but his friends and family are pretty excited about it,” said a source to the website. In addition to this, She would have decided to wear clothing to accommodate your body for the change. Is this the case? The lovebirds got married in Las Vegas , nevada, in may of 2019 at the latest, and they had a second ceremony later in France. With the assistance of Joe and Sophie did not confirm the information. All we can do is wait and hope…



