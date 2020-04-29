The blood, the suspension of reality and a crying Kris Jenner: Kim Kardashian tells you all of the behind the scenes of the physical altercation between her and Koutney, Come and see

For those who were wondering, that’s all it was nothing more than a hoax,… for Four days, having made his debut intensely for the 18th season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Kim Kardashian gave an interview (right at home), so Jimmy Fallon, and gave details of behind-the-scenes-of-his physical altercation with Kourtney.

Asked by the presenter, the manager told us that all of the production of the reality tv show has been suspended for a week or so after the incident, said a number of factors that led to the fight, revealed that he arrived to the bleeding while there’s no such thing and he told me that his mother even cried when she watched the scene. Nice!

“It was intense. I feel like there was a lot of resentment building up in Kourtney’s or just the feeling that she didn’t want to write. It’s not the kind of person who takes a stand and says, ‘Ok, guys, I’m not going to write’. She’d come to work every day in bad mood and vented all over the world, from the team to you, and you would not take such a decision. So we were pushing it in order to understand why she is so unhappy”as well, ” says the wife of Kanye West.

“When my mother saw the clip of her tears. It was, like, ‘what’s going on here? Who are you?’”recalled Kim, adding that, right now, she and Kourtney are “of course” well, the one with the other.

But we have finished the production for a week after that. All over the world, I was really shocked for a moment, and then we said, ‘This is not the type of program. We want everyone to feel comfortable and safehe said to the star.

“But, you know, what happened to you. I will never support violence in this manner. But I scratched so hard, you don’t get to see that detail, but when I look down at my arm and saw that it was bleeding, and that she really had been broken, and I felt the pain, I will have you know, I went to her and took her on his back”as well, ” says the aspiring lawyer.

“It’s not a moment that I’m proud of it, but we’re outgrowing it,”guaranteed she’s talking about her sister finally decided to leave the reality show. “She made the decision to take the time for it right now. I think it really needs to. I think it’s going to be a lot better for her.”stated Kim.

Remember the fight in front of the camera

After the channel Name. the release preview as well curtinha a lousy physical Koutney and Kim Kardashian, and then, at the stage of discussion of what led to the altercation in the first episode of the 18th season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” to finally make it on the 26th in the us, and showed us all of the time, the two sisters fell out, and came out on the cover.

Kim accused Kourtney of you don’t take as much work as her, and Khloé. The statement, made to her older sister, losing patience. “You act as if I didn’t do anything. You have this whole narrative in his head. I’m going to literally kill you if you mention it again. Literally, let the p*rra of the mouth, and don’t laugh like that. You look like a crazy”, because the mother of Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The fight becomes physical when Kourtney, in a fit of rage, throws a plastic bottle of water on her. “But, well, I didn’t want to work with, and if I wanted to be a house owner, it is great for mother fuckin c’s, your whore of a mother fuckin c”, is discussed is at it, before throwing the object.

Even though they have gotten to the point of pitiful on the physical, it would seem that the sisters got on their hands. In an interview to promote the new season of the reality show, Kim said that things will get much worse before they get better. “We’re a family, too close. It gives you everything right at the end.”told in the podcast, “All’s Fair”.