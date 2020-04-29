The cause of the death of fashion designer Kate Spade, was suicide, confirms post-mortem | Pop’s & Art

The authorities are already working with the hypothesis of a suicide. The fashion designer was found dead by a cleaning lady in the apartment on Park Avenue in New york city. According to the police, she left a note. People close to you told you that Kate was suffering from mental illness.

Her husband, Andy Spade, whom she founded the label Kate Spade New York in 1993, told the magazine “People,” the stylist, “has suffered from depression and anxiety for many years now,” and he was “fighting his inner demons”.

“I was just looking for help actively and to work closely with the physicians to treat the disease that takes the lives of many. We were in contact the night before, and she sounded happy,” said Andy, who had not to have seen any “indication or alert to the behavior of the woman.

Fashion designer Kate Spade and her husband Andy Spade, at an event in Central Park in June 2003 Photo by: Evan Agostini/Getty Images via AFP/File,

Commenting on rumors about the marriage of the two, he stated that he was living in for the past 10 months, that is separate from the styling, but both of them prioritized the 13 year-old daughter, which were packed with a holiday with the family.

"We were not legally separated, and you don't even talk about his parents' divorce. We were the best of friends, and trying to regulate our problems, as best we knew. We have been together for 35 years. For us, we wanted to and just needed a break ", he said.

Andy noted that the designer has been in the medical consultation in the last five years, and that I was on medication for depression and anxiety, denying the claims of a sister to her, which was that the suicide was “unexpected” given that it was rejecting the treatments.