The conflict is even worse. The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt come into the war on the parents and the World

The the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is full of ups and downs. In spite of the attempts of re-engagement for the sake of the children, the ex-couple continues to come to an agreement, and the children are ressentidas with the situation.

According to the magazine “OK”, Maddox, 18 years of age, he left full of Bread, while Shilloh, 13, weeps with longing for the father.

“Maddox doesn’t have any interest in having a relationship with Brad. He has cut off all ties,” said a source to the magazine, the ‘OK’button.

The eldest child of Angelina Jolie has arrived this year at the University of Yonsei in South Korea, to study biochemistry, but, in spite of the geographical distance is still very close to his mother. “It seems to be a chip on our shoulder but because of the pain that the actor has caused to her mother,” adds the source. “It’s sad because the Mall is part of the life of Maddox since he was a baby. But Brad doesn’t want to give up on the hope that one day they are going to be next.

At the beginning of the process of the divorce has opened an investigation into a the alleged assault of the Mall, the Maddox, while the actor was in a drunken state. The investigation has not come to any conclusion, but Brad Pitt were fighting for the innocence. “It was the worst moment of his life, but he would not give up”. The actor is sober since then, and is to be accompanied by Alcoholics Anonymous and a therapist.

On the contrary, thea s with the other five children of the ex-couple will have the opportunity to visit the father at various times since the separation, and all the time you spend together starts to be a little bit.

Time to time with the children

In November, 2018 Brad and Angelina have entered into an agreement for the custody of the childrenwith the exception of Maddox, who did not want to be taken into account in the discussion. Since then, Brad gets the kids in the house, “he teaches them things such as their work has on the books that you love,” and made it a point not to be seen by children. However, most of the time continues to be spent with Angelina.

“Part of the problem is that Angelina takes the kids all over the place, be it shopping, or to a new show in the world. She even took the kids to New york city as recorded for the upcoming feature film, ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead'”.

The situation is tense in the old clan Brangelina. “All of them except Maddox, like to keep up with Brad and wants to spend more time with him. Shiloh, in particular, is sorry for not spending enough time with him. She will send e-mail to tell him how she feels homesick and begs for her not to be sad. It is devastating”.

In spite of the attempts of re-engagement, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to have a strained relationship. The two communicate through their lawyers.

The ex-couple have three adopted children and three biological: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.