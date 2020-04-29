“The COP25 est,” breaking down,” says Greta Thunberg, upon the agreement of Madrid for International

The international community, alcanou, on Sunday (15), and an agreement is not less than the COP25, held in barcelona, apart from answering and firmly urgncia climtica, as claimed by the cincia, and the civil society.

Aps is a two-week negociaes, the conference of the UN, agreed to request the countries which are expected to increase their goals to reduce the emisses de gases de greenhouse effect in the next year, it is essential to try to hold warming to less than + / – 2°C.

But he issued no signal for it to speed up the climtica.

“It would seem that the COP25 est falling apart. The cincia clear, but a cincia ignored,” tweeted during the evening, a youth activist climtica Greta Thunberg, who has milhes de young, the call for action for radical and immediate in order to limit the contribution to global warming.

“Company hereby in the event, and the will to give up. We are only the beginning of it,” he added of the teenager, the Swedish star of this conference climtica of the united nations.

The COP25 it should, in theory, to end on a Friday night, but the real divises on the important issues, such as ambio and the funding is still in the allowed to reach a compromise.

In the morning, a draft text of the presidncia chile was rejected by many of the countries, instead it is sometimes diametrically opposite to it, some requiring more audcia, the other dragging on the ps.

“We can say to the world that we are reducing our ambies in the fight against the changes climticas,” insisted the vice-president of the European Commission, mr Frans Timmermans.

This morning, a new one back if it has already been agreed.

The Spanish minister for Transio Ecolgica, Teresa Ribera, was a large part of the negociaes, a task is given a warm welcome by his colleagues and is called “hero” by French Laurence Tubiana, one of the architects of the Agreement, in Paris, france.

“His support of the ltimas hours you have contributed to the results less than needed by 2020, along with a an ty that is progressive, from small-island States, countries, european, african, and Latin american countries,” he said.

At the current rate of emissions of greenhouse gases to the greenhouse effect, the temperature may increase at 4 -, or 5°C at the end of the century. Even though the 200 signatrios of the Agreement of Paris to comply with their commitments, the global warming would be greater than 3°C.

All member States should submit at at at at at at COP26-of-Glasgow-a-verse, an examination of the appointments. At this stage, some 80 countries have committed to see an increase in your ambies, but they account for only about 10% of the emisses overall.

And almost none of the major emitters-China, india and the United States, it seems to want to join this group.

Only in the European Union “endorsed” by this week in Brussels, with the goal of carbon neutrality at 2050. But Polnia, heavily dependent on coal. And the europeans, it used to take months to decide on an increase of their commitments for the year 2030.

The regulamentao of the carbon markets, the latter where out in the open about the rules of the centre of Paris, in the pde’s to be solved in the COP24 by oposio in Brazil, it was once again postponed.

In Brazil, this time it is also home to Australia, they were then accused of seeking a “double-counting”, that is, a sum of eur in the emisses, even when you sell them, which would defeat the purpose of the scheme.

The out-the brazilian was “disappointed” at having reached an agreement, but it preferred to see the “glass half full” about the prospect of further negotiations.

“We’re very close,” said the minister of Environment of Chile, Chile, Carolina Schmidt, the president of this COP.

The result in Madrid, reflects the “strength” of the avano. “If this is situated at the switch” prior to the COP26 by the end of 2020, Glasgow (Esccia), with the goal of limiting the warming to be “almost impossible,” said Alden Meyer, an observer of the veteran.

For Sbastien Treyer, director of the Instituto de Desenvolvimento Sustentvel e Relaes Internacionais, locks, in addition to the diferenas inevitveis, “is a symptom of a general state-of-polarizao, and cooperao between the countries”.