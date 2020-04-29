The father-of-Cameron-Boyce-reacts to the death of a child: “a Nightmare from which I wake up” – the World

Two days later, on the death of an actor of Disney’s Cameron Boyce, on Saturday, of his father, He broke the silence to say thank you for all the support received following the tragic news.

“I am overwhelmed by the love and support that our family received. Can help to relieve the pain of this nightmare from which you wake up. I can’t thank you enough,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough. — Charles Boyce (@TheVictorBoyce) July 7, 2019

His son, Cameron, had died after a seizure during sleep, reported by a representative of the family. The young actor was just 20 years old.

Boyce was born on may 28, 1999, at Los Angeles, Calif., and was well known for her interpretations of the tv series The Descendants Of and Go and take part in the movie Grown-Ups and Grown Ups 2it , with Adam Sandler. He made his debut only a nine-year-old in the film Information.