The film stars Natalie Portman gets its premiere on Netflix

(photo: Reproduction/Internet)

Netflix announced on Thursday (22/2), the film Aniquilao to be available on the platform, on the 12th of march.

The stunning actress Natalie Portman to interpret Lena’s, is a biloga, and an ex-soldier. She joins a mission to find out what had happened to her husband, within the area X, an area o …

Based on the trilogy of books The Southern Commandfrom Jeff VanderMeer, and the film’s director, Alex Garland, (Ex machina: the instinct of artificial). The cast counts with Natalie Portman, Oscar Isaac, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, and Tuva Novotny.

Check out the trailer: