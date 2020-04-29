The film’s Oscar-learn about careers

I am passionate about filmmaking, you know? I have to say that I’m in a dream, who knows what’s possible? To one day be able to attend at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, california, at a session of the academy awards. Who knows… But as long as my dream doesn’t materialize, I’ve been following all of the above for the biggest party of the film. As soon as it leaves the list of the nominated films in the beginning of my “homework” to see all that you have to have access to it. I saw all of the nominees for best picture, and most of the nominees in the other categories as well. And, as always, and neither will I lose the progress on the academy awards, given by professor Sergio Rizzo.

Incidentally, it’s important to know how to vote on the most important and the most democratic award for the film in the world. Just to give you an idea, over a decade ago, the conduct of ceremonies such as the Academy Award, took place at the end of February or beginning of march. This year, the 92, and the ceremony of the handover took place at the beginning of February, the 9th.

All of the rest of the prizes in the run-up to the Oscars, and to some extent act as a bellwether for what we will see at the gala awards night of the academy awards have run, and also to anticipate their awards, because they do not have the sense that they take place after the award is open to master.

The Academy of motion picture Arts and Sciences is a professional organization in north america dedicated to the development of the art and the science of the film, which was founded in 1927 in the United States, and it is made up of more than 8,000 members, who then decide who is going to be and who is going to win the Oscars each and every year.

It is divided into the 17 fields: the actors, designers, directors, producers, writers, etc. To be eligible to apply to be a part of this group, it is necessary to work in the film industry, to be nominated by two members of the Academy, or have already been nominated for an Oscar and then has to be approved by the board, who publish periodically the lists of new members.

It is allowed that the films that were shown in the previous year to compete for the prize, since it has been shown in Los Angeles for at least seven consecutive days between January 1 and December 31 each year. The first vote occurs on the inside of the 17 job categories, that is, the directors indicate that they are the best of the directors, the actors, the best actors, and so on and so forth. It is a vote that you will not get lost. Then out of the long awaited list of nominees for the academy award in each category.

In a second step, all of the pros vote for all the categories of the awards. Tend to be voting more based on personal taste, and the general public. On the ballot is audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

I have often said that the art of cinema is not just a nice entertainment. It has a lot to teach us, in life, in general, and in particular, on the business management and administration career. All of the nine nominated films, which vied for the title of Best Film of Oscar, the 2020 is a proof of an addition. And, with the theme: careers: career, traditional career, without boundaries, career portfolio, career proteana, career, nurse, career as a custom… There are plenty of examples for just about anything.

“Wild card” (Todd Phillips), “Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho), and “you” (by Martin Scorsese) will focus on the careers of those who are on the fringes of society, and to seek alternatives, nothing dangerous. Refer back to the question: what to look for in a career? The happiness, the sense, or the money? Obedience and loyalty without boundaries or ethical standards to a minimum?

“1917” illustrates, with a view to the mission and purpose of your career. “Lovely Ladies” (Greta Gerwig), and “the Story of the wedding” (Noah Baumbach), in addition to addressing key issues in the career of the female, to generate reflection on the ability to strike a balance between work and personal life. “Ford’s x Ferrari” (James Mangold) it’s a real class, both on the professional in full control of what we do as professionals in repositioning his or her career. To say nothing of the movies listed in the other category, called “Two Worlds” and “Work,” which includes examples of concepts such as vocation, talents, skills, and values.

I’m going to stretch out a little bit in the movie, “once upon a time… in Hollywood” (directed by Quentin Tarantino), clearly my favorite among the nominees, but it ended up taking only two of the statues: in order to Brad PittBest Actor in a Supporting role, and the award for Best Art Direction.

The film has a cast of impressive. Leonardo Di Caprio evokes Terror, for Example, an actor in television westerns, and it appears to have lots of fun in the character of the subject and a relatively successful one, but it is insecure to an extreme, almost childish to face the right the decline in his career. On the other hand, Pitt embodies Cliff’s Wife, is a real, decadent, best friend and personal assistant from that night.

Nice confrontation between Rick, almost pathetic, trying to be loved and acknowledged, and that his stunt-man, which is limited to the role of doormat, with a hard shell, half-boor, with the tastes and habits of the worst. Your profession is one of the most difficult, all that will come, without fear, but with good skills and composure to deal with a dangerous situation.

The first one is all that is to be expected, and he has a public image that they judge to be appropriate to your persona. But it is insecure, drinks too much and ends up being hit by sycophants now that you say it, sometimes criticizing it. Jason drives a car, fix the antenna on the roof (by the way, that scene…), it is the one that needs to be done, without any of the bitterness. It is a face and skin. Don’t feel humiliated, don’t suffer, and live with a high degree of self-assurance, and customer satisfaction. In a few moments, Rick and Cliff, consoling himself, watching tv together, and eating whatever junk food you can find.

The beauty of the film is the contrast between the two is the real mystery, and of himself, happy and content with your life, and your leading man, always unsure, always shaky, and miserable, even when you try to re-position your career to make it to the international, with no borders.

It will be that this does not occur more frequently than they imagined: people with a successful, but unhappy and insecure? Therefore, it will be that success brings, not necessarily in tranquility, self-confidence and happiness?

