The girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio talks about the difference in age of 23-years-old, with the star – Monet

Camila Morrone doesn’t care about any judgement about your relationship with one of the stars of the most recognised in the world. The actress, who received rave reviews for his leading role in the independent film, ‘Mickey and the Bear’, has spoken out about her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, by saying that the age difference is 23 years old not in the mind. “There are so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world in which people have major differences of age,” said Morrone, 22, of the The Los Angeles Times on the relationship of DiCaprio’s, as many as 45 years of age.

Morrone added, “I think that any person should be able to flirt with whoever you want to date”. The actress, who made her name as a model before beginning to work, he said that he understands why people are interested in her relationship with DiCaprio: “I, probably, too would be curious about it.” In spite of this, Morrone said he hoped for a moment that you will start to gain recognition for her work: “I Think more and more that, now that people are watching the movie, and I’m slowly gaining an identity outside of it,” he said. “That’s frustrating, because I feel that there should always be an identity as well as who you’re dating”.

She went on to say, “I can understand the association, but I am confident that you will continue to lose strength and be less a part of the conversation. The couple began a relationship in January 2018 at the latest, during a trip to Aspen, Colorado. Since then, DiCaprio, and Morrone, were seen traveling all over the world. In October, the two were photographed hand-in-hand in New York city, then to lunch together. A source told the magazine People at the time of the actor and the model are more severe than ever before. “They seem to be very serious,” the source said. “It’s definitely not a relationship to a casual one. She spends a lot of time in it.”

