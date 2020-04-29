The Golden globe For 2020: Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson are on the first list of presenters for News of the film

Among the first names announced, are the Rami Malek, Harvey Keitel, and Chris Evans.

The good news for the maratonadores to the official awards! According to the 77ª edition of the Golden Globe awards will be closing in on its large display, which will take place in the evening of the 5th of January), is the official profile for the Golden Globe Awards he followed in the tradition of the spread, and little by little, the leading figures responsible for the composition of the list of presenters for the event.

The first announced were the stars Ana de Armas, Pierce Brosnan and Tim Allen, who followed up with Margot Robbie, Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, and Amy Poehler. The closing of the list of the disclosure is Rami Malek, Scarlett Johansson, Dakota Fanning, Chris Evans, Charlize Theron, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Tiffany Haddish, Octavia Spencer, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, and Ted Danson. That cast is heavy, wasn’t it?

Scarlett, inclusive, and participates in the leader in the nominations, the Story of A Marriage, from the Series, which appears six times in the contest including the categories of best drama, best actress (for herself!), best actor Adam Driver, best supporting actress, for Laura Dern, best screenplay, and best soundtrack.

The Irish, once upon A Time in the… in Hollywood, the Joker, and the Two Worlds (directed by brazilian Fernando Meirelles), are other strong competitors to come home with a few trophies in the curriculum. See the full list of nominees!