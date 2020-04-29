The grandmother-of-Cameron-Boyce mourns the death of a grandchild, and remembers the moment: “He is a bright star in the sky”

If you are dealing with the untimely death of Cameron Boyce is now difficult for his friends and fans, for your family, it is much, much worse. After the father of the actor, Victor A, thank you for the kindness that you have received it, and now it was time for the grandfather, Jo Ann, if you stay out of it.

In an interview with the site’s Waste, of Tenn., Jo Ann talked about the things that his grandson had left behind. “Your nature, your nature to the aid of his loving nature. This is his legacy. As well as his talent,”, took out of it.

Like Victor, she also thanked him for the message that the family is receiving at the moment. “He’s a star in the sky. But it’s a different kind of star in the sky. He is a bright star in the sky”, I said to her. “We are grateful for all of you who are letting us know of the love and support that we need right now. Thank you,”he said.

Cameron and Jo Ann were very close. It was part of the group of the first 12 students, with african descent to join us in a public high school in the southern part of the United States in 1956, and, in a series of Disney XD, the actor has decided to honor it by doing it.

During black history month in 2016, A invited to be a part of the series called “Be Inspired”, which tells the story of the “12 de Clinton,” and he showed the grandson and the grandmother to visit the 12 sculptures are life-size, that have been made in the cultural museum in Clinton as a tribute to all of them.

At the time, Cameron praised her. “My ‘nana’, is a part of the 12-Clinton’. I always knew she was awesome, and now the whole world will know it also.”he said in a statement.

The “Waste”, Jo, Ann, recalled of the moment. “He will be a part of it and share it with the audience, a young man. Show that to your grandmother, she was involved in something that he feels is important to making the world a better place was a great place to work”, she told herself.

Cameron, Boyce, died Saturday (06) at 14h35 in the evening, at 20 years of age. The official cause of death has not yet been discovered by post-mortem examination, it is confirmed that the family “he passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was the result of a medical condition (whether pre-existing, for which he was receiving treatment.”

As TMZ has confirmed later on by Cameron Boyce, suffering from epilepsy, and he died in his sleep. The co-worker with whom he was sharing the apartment of his former co-star on “Jessie”, Karan Brar – found unconscious and called the paramedics, they were unable to revive him and the death of the star was stated on the site. Also, according to the website Cameron and I had been dealing for a while with seizures due to epilepsy. His death was recorded as “natural.”

A Statement from the Family

“My heart is saddened that we, we’ve lost to Cameron in the morning. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was the result of a medical condition (whether pre-existing, for which he was receiving treatment forsaid the family of the actor said in a statement.

The spokesman said: “The world is in right now it’s without one of the lights stronger, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of everyone he knew and loved.” In the end, her parents, and her younger sister, have asked for privacy at this time. “We are heartbroken and ask for privacy during this time is extremely difficult as we move forward through the grief of the loss of our precious son and brother”ended, the statement.

Later on, the dad of Cameron), Victor Boyce, he has an outburst, folks. Victor has used his Twitter account to thank you for the numerous messages of tribute to the work that the child has received all of the social networks. “I’m very impressed with your love and support our family has received. It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you enough“http.