The icon is generous! On the side of the “Brothers in Work”, Brad Pitt gets emotional after the reform of the house of the make-up artist: “we’re kind of brother and sister; watch it!

Brad Pitt did not wait for the emotion to take part in the world premiere of “the Celebrity IOU”! Along with Jonathan and Drew Scott of “the Brethren at Work,” the sun has retired to the cottage in the house of his beloved make-up artist, Jean Black. He placed his hands on the dough by a friend, and it also dealt with the relationship between them.

A sneak preview of the new star, Brad showed up with a hammer in hand, helping to tear down the parking garage, which would be transformed into the cottage. After that, the work is seen completed, and showing in the suite is the guest bathroom, the kitchen, as well as an amazing studio with make-up to Jean’s death. So, a make-up artist came in and was overwhelmed by the reformation, thanks to the actor. “I love you”said the Black, leaving Pitt with his eyes filled with tears.

“It’s a family, we’re kind of brother and sister. She has been the one person who I value very much in my life.”told the star of “once upon A Time… In Hollywood” for the program. According to Hollywood Life, are Brad and john worked together since the early 1990’s, and has already made some 40 films together.

The actor was also very happy to be able to help out in the house of a friend of long standing: “It was a spend much, and it’s awesome. It is a fantastic thing. I’ve waited so long to see something is going on with this tank from junk. Watch:

The results of the work were pleased, and a lot! “Really, I’m just embasbacada. It is very touching and I’m so grateful to you for it”, “said Jean. A make-up artist said that Brad is very generous, but even so, he was surprised by his gesture. “I am aware of the generosity of the Mall, it’s huge. But he has to do it, it’s actually a lot more than I thought that it could happen to you. I am very touched, I could not thank him enough, “she said.

That is gorgeous, isn’t he? There’s nothing like true friendship…