The likeness of the world, Angelina Jolie viraliza na web

One meter and seventy tall, blue-green eyes, the mouth fleshy, snub nose and arched eyebrows. These physical features describe the major features of Angelina Jolie, but you also have the right to enjoy the attributes of the here Greyce Land. It’s no coincidence that the brazilian has been a huge success in social networks, and in the event of a overview as a look-alike of the actress in hollywood, known for his performances in the films Tomb Raider and Maleficent.

“My mother and my friends, I’m always compared to Angelina’s but that was the last year that the similarity pointed out, when you escureci my hair is naturally blonde,” he recalled Greyce, the 32-year-old in an interview with the Cities.

angelina-jolie-look-alike-11 Greyce Wanderwegen, known by his stage name Greyce Land, and is a look-alike of Angelina JolieInstagram/Play angelina-jolie-look-alike-2 As here, a descendant of a German actress of the hollywood blockbuster strikes Instagram/Play angelina-jolie-look-alike-6 It is a number of events like kids of the Future, one of the characters in the most iconic of the DiamondInstagram/Play angelina-jolie-look-alike-5 Is 32 years old and is a make-up artist, professionalInstagram/Play angelina-jolie-sósia1 “I admire Angelina Jolie, and I’m proud every time I can compare to it,” says Greyce Instagram/Play

If you post the result of the new sections on social networking, she saw the following picture. “In addition to nurturing a virtual one, I started to get compliments on the street. People have come to me to discuss in order to highlight the similarity,” she said.

It wasn’t long before a young man, who works as a make-up artist at the salon of the city of Curitiba, in Paraná, brazil, to receive proposals for the professional to take up a version of a brazilian way of the show. “Now, I do 10, social events, and business-to-month. Also, early in the interview, and I can practice photography based on the artist’s work. I have my own fantasy of the Future, overview a favorite of the fans,” he said.

As the Diamond is highlighted by the tricks of make-up. “I stress to the jaw, and the outline of his mouth with a makemainly, to incorporate in the form of a children’s story. Also perform a cosmetic procedure on her lips to increase the volume,” he says.

According to her, this is like the diva of the big screen is not confined to the physical form. “Like Angelina, I like to use my influence for good, embracing a number of humanitarian causes, and for the protection of animals,” he says.

For the future, from here you want to, as well as the “soul” into the world of work. “The paper that I admire of her is that of Lisa Rowe in Girl, Interrupted, a film that earned her the academy award for Best Supporting Actress. I would love to act as well, but in the music. Who knows, one day…”.

Asked about the possibility of a meeting with a muse of inspiration, Greyce that responds with speed. “If I can find it? Wow, I think I infartaria. Would fall hard to the ground. Admire her so much and I am flattered every time that I can compare to it. I saw an example of a woman and a professional,” he said.