The new collection of the shoes of Millie Bobby Brown, is on a per-work done!

After that, a line inspired by the ocean right now Millie Bobby Brown the development of a new capsule collection of athletic shoes, the Be Youin partnership with the Talk to. The models in the newly-released, are full of bright colors, a rainbow, and the details are cute. According to the brand, this range embodies the many personalities of the day of Stranger Things.

The collab offers three different versions of the iconic models of the Converse of the Chuck Taylor’s the The Chuck 70with some of the options in the patch, such as a heart, and the words “Spread the Love” (Spread the Love), and “Be You” (could Be You), they stick in the cords and can be removed.

So, which shoes do you like the best?

The collection will be officially launched on Monday, the 18th of November, in the e-commerce in the northern one-third of the Talk. Unfortunately, the models that are not sold in Brazil,




