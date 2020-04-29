The pictures do show that hand washing is the single best way to prevent coronavirus – The Galilean

+



The pictures with the black light, shared by the actress Kristen Bell shows you what happens after you wash your hands with soap and water for 30 seconds, (Photo Reproduction in Instagram/@kristenanniebell)

Even though the whole world is taking serious measures to prevent the Covid-19 (cancellation of flights, the ban on kissing, for example), and the health authorities don’t get tired to point out that it is the measure that is most effective to keep away from the dreaded coronavirus is a…to wash their hands.

It’s water and a mild soap are the most powerful tools against the virus, which already affects millions of people all over the world. On the last day of the 4th of march, with the american actress Kristen Bell has published in his Instagram photos taken with a black light that shows you what happens when you clear your hands properly.

The six images show how to get your hands on when you ensaboadas, and rinsed for 30 seconds, and as a guide for the health-care professional. “My mother sent me to the comparison of light to dark in the wash of the hands. For 30 SECONDS, WITH SOAP, and PERSONAL,” wrote the actress in caption.

According to the web site Business Insiderthe photos have a cream called Glo-Germ, a mineral oil, which “glue” in the germ, and can only be seen in a dark light when you’re stuck in the growth. In the first picture (on the left in first row), the hand that was not washed and is dirty — although it may seem clean to the naked eye. In the second part, in the hand-washed only with water, and then shaken for a few seconds, and the third was under water for six seconds or more. In the photos below, second row) shows the hand hygiene with liquid soap for up to six, 15, and 30 seconds. In the latter, it is actually clean. The post already has a 428 thousand, tanned, and almost 5 million comments on it.

As well as health organisations around the world, the Ministry of Health also states that, as one of the main measures of prevention of the Covid-19. According to the directory, you need to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. When these two elements are not available to you, go for the alcohol in the gel.

Other strategies are to avoid touching the eyes, nose, ears, and mouth, and without having cleaned their hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick; cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing; sneeze with a tissue paper, a disposable and then throw it in the bin afterwards; clean and disinfect objects and surfaces regularly.

