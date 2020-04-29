The routine of the beauty of Jennifer Lopez, the star of the Super Bowl at the age of 50 – The Marie Claire

+



When you Jennifer Lopez go up to the stage of the show The Super Bowl on the evening of Sunday, (2) more than 100 million people, will look into it. The singer and actress who was 50 years old in 2019, and it is at it’s peak: in a movie that is too praised”, “The Scam Artists” you’re more beautiful than ever, and you will lead a celebration of the Latin Video the range of the game of football the most highly anticipated of the year.

(Photo By Leon Bennett / Getty Images)

The comment most often mentioned is that Jennifer Lopez is the and rejuvenating in the time of old age. In fact, it is in excellent form, your body, skin and hair lush. However, none of this came free of charge. The star has a beauty routine too much now, and it is the key to this vision is the commitment to what you are doing.

find out more

She has knit three or four times a week. Of course, it works with it, so when you return to the shows, or even when you’re on tour, it’s the workouts that are there on a day-to-day.

She told website Hollywood Life, which is the strategy of never missing a workout is to start off the day working out. “It’s more difficult for me to work out in the middle of the day, when you’ve got so much else going on,” she said.

(Photo: Reproduction / Instagram @jlo)

In 2019, she underwent months of training in pole dance, for the sake of the movie “The con artists”. In a YouTube video, it showed a part of the daily routine of the practice, and it is amazing to see the dedication to her sport. The result, on the big screen, it was well worth it.

In the skin, and she’s betting on the glycolic acid to ensure a bright, healthy and radiant skin. Of course, this is in addition to the use of sunscreen every single day. In addition to this, they prefer to keep the skin clear in the day-to-day. “How do I use a lot of make-up at work, but I prefer to use less of it when I’m at home,” she said in an interview with InStyle.

(Photo By Frazer Harrison / Getty Images)

So you don’t get the gorgeous body and good skin for such a long time without having a good health habits and nutrition, isn’t it? Jennifer Lopez is proud of living with no alcohol, no caffeine, no smoking, three of the famous villains in it. In the morning, she drinks a cup of coffee, but without caffeine. To Hollywood Life, ” she said, not remembering the last time you had caffeine in your life.

The other secret that J-Lo is that she loves to sleep and, of course, that you have a very good impact on beauty. “This is my tip number one … ideally, I’d love to sleep 9 or 10 hours, but in any case, I urge you to at least 8 hours a day.

(Photo: Reproduction / Instagram @jlo)

You know those celebrities who say that the secret to beauty is to drink water. As it is, Jennifer Lopez is also making this point. Kind of cute, and she says, ” the beauty comes from the inside out, and staying hydrated is part of that. “I don’t think that drinking a lot of water and eat fresh fruits and vegetables all contribute to the quality of the appearance of the skin.

From 2015: J. Lo starts off the day with a time for reflection, and “statements”. And do you know what he or she says to himself / herself every day? “I am young and eternal.” Wow. And she makes sure that it works for you: “it sounds like a cliche asshole, but it’s not. The age is in your head.”

You noted?

find out more

You’ve tapped into the Beauty of Everything today? Every day has a new rating of the product in the most diverse platform in the beauty of the country.