The size of the kitchen, and Kim Kardashian is shocked: “would live in the refrigerator”; video – Who is the

The fridge and the kitchen, and Kim Kardashian (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kim Kardashianthat became a running joke on the web there have been in your fridge just had water, milk, and yogurt, said that it was not to look for an “official” of his parents ‘ house, where she lives with her husband, Kanye Westand the four children (theNorth St., Chicago and Ps).

In a new video posted on Instagram were None, she left to the chin of the surfers there, on the floor, on account of the rooms they are huge, which include the utility room (where she kept the cereal, candy, and other foods that need to be kept in a dry and airy).

And then she gets to the kitchen, which has a stand of enormous and small appliances, all in stainless steel. However, the major draw is the refrigerator, which is in and of itself is only the size of the second room (to watch the video by clicking below.

On Twitter, a lot of people were impressed with the pageantry of the entrepreneur as a multi-million dollar. “The amount of water that the Executive that you have in the fridge, the-Kim Kardashian took to buy a car, the most popular, also a young man.

“In the kitchen of Kim Kardashian, is greater than that of Maceió that I” kicked a woman. “To look from Kim Kardashian is bigger than my house, oh my God, one day I’m going to be full of it,” tweeted one young man. “I would live for good in the refrigerator of Kim Kardashian”, yet he wrote one user.

