The TV series tells the life of Dwayne Johnson

A television series based on the early years of the life of Dwayne Johnson, is currently being developed at NBC. According to Deadline, NBC has given the comedy series, titled the Young, the Rock, the approval for the production of the eleventh episode in the first season.
The project comes from creator and executive producer of Fresh Off the Boat, Nahnatchka Khan, as well as himself Dwayne Johnson. The itself, as Dwayne Johnson is to appear in each and every one of the episodes of the series.
“The show will feature Dwayne Johnson as he grows over the course of a lifetime. It is the life of a Rock brought to the screen by writer and brilliant mind, as Nahnatchka,” said the president of NBC, Paul Telegdy. The series is produced by Universal Television for Seven Bucks-not Just of Johnson, and the Fierce Baby Productions, Khan. Currently, Khan is in the first year of the contract, generally four years, of the Universal, while Johnson has a relationship with NBC for The Titan Games, produced by Johnson. The executive producers of Young Rock, they are Jennifer Carreras, Danny Garcia and Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz. The star of the Fast and the Furious startled the fans with the amount of food that is in quarantine.
Young-Rock, Dwayne Johnson, is set to debut in 2021.
