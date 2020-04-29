The Young Rock series of the comedy about Dwyane Johnson gets the green light for production

The The show I gave the order for the commencement of production of the 11th episode of the series The Young Rocka comedy inspired by the Dwayne Johnson. The design is from Johnson himself, and Nahnatchka Khanthe creator and executive producer of the Fresh Off the Boat.
According to the DeadlineYoung Rock narrará in the formative years of Johnson, with the actor appearing in the episode. Produced by the Universal Televisionthe first time, Khan is in the first year of the contract, generally four years, in addition to the Seven Bucks Productions,by Johnson, and the Fierce Baby Productionsof the Khan.
Recommended content:
The Chicago Fire, the Chicago Med and Chicago P. D. is renewed for 3 more seasons
The project was featured in the fall past, having the money to buy it pre-emptively with a strong commitment. This is the second comedy, “the camera is the only high-profile,” of which the Universal one. “The show will Rock as it will grow throughout their lives,” said Paul Telegdypresident of the NBCEntertainmentduring the executive session of the TCA to the network, to advertise the project. “This is the life of a Rock brought to life by a writer as brilliant and moving as Nahnatchka.” .
The project was featured in the fall past, having the money to buy it pre-emptively with a strong commitment. This is the second comedy, “the camera is the only high-profile,” of which the Universal one.
“The show will Rock as it will grow throughout their lives,” said Paul Telegdypresident of the NBCEntertainmentduring the executive session of the TCA to the network, to advertise the project. “This is the life of a Rock brought to life by a writer as brilliant and moving as Nahnatchka.” .