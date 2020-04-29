Tipping, Ryan Reynolds, and the emotion: what was it Like on the 3rd day of CCXP – 08/12/2019

And there it was, on the third day of the CCXP 2019 at the latest. And it seems that it was a Saturday and all the excitement direct from the pavilion, on the St. Paul River. On the day, the most eventful of the event, we had the panels on the giants, and even an unexpected incident happens to our star-of-Asgard.

The tombão Ryan Reynolds

You can think of a performer who is practically a super-hero in real life. Ryan Reynolds was a cause of great elation upon their arrival in the CCXP. He came to promote the film for Free, Guy and a stir began among the people who wanted to get closer to the time. So much so that one of the bars where the guys there was could not handle the weight and fell over. Ryan is very agile, able to jump back and avoid getting hurt in such an incident. And still it was amazing: he went down again, to see if all was well. It was just a scare.

CCXP 2019: Fans bring the grid up to Ryan Reynolds YOUTUBE Entertainment

Daisy Ridley and J. J. Abrams on a panel for Star Wars: clone Wars on the CCXP Image: Iwi Onodera/YOUTUBE

Star Wars: clone Wars, and a lot of emotion

Those who waited 24 hours in line to attend a panel for Star Wars: clone Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the latter now in the CCXP 2019 at the latest, he was rewarded with an encounter filled with emotion, with the director, JJ Abrams, and actors Daisy Ridley (Rey), Oscar Isaac (Poe) and John Boyega (Finn), and, as well, with a following that is unprecedented in the film, which hits theaters on December 19th.

In the dark of the light, held the audience for almost the whole of the panel illustrated well the degree to which the love of the fans of the saga, and a film, that cheered the each of the statements of the actors and the director as the lights of blue and red, divided between the auditorium, between the two sides of the Force.

All of us want it: Baby Wars

The team will report to the YOUTUBE took a ride through the CCXP to make sure it’s something that has been expected: the whole world wants to know, for the Baby Yoda. The little creature came out of The Mandalorian, which is derived from the universe of Star Wars, conquer the internet, and in the hearts of many fans, including those who do not have access (legal) to the series, and, in the case of brazil. And for the love of the small, and it came with all the CCXP 2019 at the latest.

It’s back: Vivi Fernandez strikes again

Vivi Fernandez, who had appeared to him in a CCXP, and reached up to play with the story of the GALLERY, came back for one more day of the festival. The actress in the prank of a SHOW that was fantasized from the Out Addams and family, with the whole of the Adams family, to the fans in the stand from the tv to the convention. And it was also said that you want to use the fantasy to accomplish a sexual fetish.

“I don’t think she has a fetish for total. It is the entire curve, with a dress with a decotão. In fact, I am making all of my dreams, because I don’t have the nails to the big, red,” he said.

This reason I have become crazy fans, in the CCXP

“I’m going to eat you. I’m going to eat you”. With such a classic phrase from the villain Majin Boo, Dragon Ball Z, including both the small voice thin, a characteristic, Wellington and Lima, entered the Auditorium in the Ultra CCXP 2019 at the latest, having fun with the fans who were mad at the panel, in order to celebrate the 35 years of the franchise. When you scream, “Die, Goku”, the voice of the character is Trunks, By the Fields, plucked the palms, efusivas of the world.

In a relaxed atmosphere, the players, accompanied by Wendel Bezerra (Goku), Ursula Bezerra (Goku’s son), Flora Paulita (Caulifla), Tânia Gaidarji (in this Post), and Fábio Lucindo (Cell), they recalled their stories and the story in the middle of the auditorium almost filled to capacity, as if the audience was an old friend of mine.

You didn’t paste: restrooms with no gender

One of the newest additions to the CCXP 2019 at the latest, in the bathroom, “and” without gender,” dependency, which, in theory, anyone could use it regardless of their gender identity, as pointed out in the corridors of the event, to be identified by a blue sign with the letters in egoistic. The problem with this is that, in practice, it doesn’t work that way.

In spite of the signage, the space will have three divisions of the traditional toilets for the male on the left female on the right, and for people with a disability at the centre. There is no difference in the facilities compared to the rest of the bathrooms in the St. Paul’s Expo and it worked out in the traditional way: the men on one side, women on the other.