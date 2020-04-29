Tom Holland publishes a new picture of behind-the-scenes of the movie Casino

In the last week, on Instagram, Tom Holland he has published a picture, which marked the end of the recording of a motion picture House. Now, the actor has released a new image from behind the scenes where we can see him with Joe Russo, a director of the movie.

Check out the post made by the star:

In the legend, Holland wrote, “the Only way to come to the set.

First thing you should remember, is directed by the brothers Russo and has a screenplay by Jessica Goldberg, and Angela Russo-Otsto. The cast includes Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Ciara Bravo, Emily, and Forrest Goodluck, Jack Reynor, Jeffrey Wahlberg, Kelli Berglund, Kyle Harvey. In the story, Walker is a former doctor in the military, which is trying to return to after a passage to the South. As he tries to cope with the Syndrome of Post-Traumatic Stress disorder and end up becoming addicting opium, and starts to rob banks.

More details about the production have not been made public. The short film does not yet have a premiere date.

The film is based on the true story of a Single Walker, which ended up turning into a book. According to the information released on the case, the former doctor was arrested in 2011 and was able to steal approximately 40 million us dollars. The decision of Walker’s term this year. The book House has become a best-seller, earning the 14th spot on the list made by the New York Times best-selling book.

This is not the first time that the brothers Russo, and Tom Holland’s work together, after all, the Universe of the Cinematic Marvel universe. Holland is known for playing Peter Parker / Spider-Man in film, Spider-Man goes Back Home, Spider-Man: Far away from Home, and the third film has been confirmed, but it does not have a premiere date. In addition to this, the actor took part in ‘Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinite War and the Avengers: Deadline, who had the direction of the brothers’ Books.

