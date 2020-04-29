Travis Scott speaks on the end, with Kylie Jenner, in her John?

Travis Scott you would if you were inspired by the relationship he had with Kylie Jenner to write a new song? After the release of the single John a lot of fans believe that the song talks about the end of the Scott with Case.
The song was made in partnership with the Pop, What Do You Expect it is on the album JACKBOYS. At the beginning of October, the E! News has confirmed that the couple was taking a break in the relationship. In John, it seems to simply be about her history with the star of KUWTK.
“Stay away from her, she wants to lie down and sleep”Travis says in the song. “I took a chance, it’s too much to bear.
In spite of the separation, the Individual, and Has maintained a relationship is very cordial. Kylie even posted it on Instagram the Story on Thursday night, the new musical project of Travis.
Along with a screen shot, taken from the album, Minogue wrote, “FATHER-OF-STORMI”.
In addition to the get together on Thanksgiving Day, Kylie, 22, and Travis, 27, also spent some time together on Christmas day. They enjoyed the day with his daughter Stormi the annual festival of Christmas from the Kardashian-Jenner”, organised by the Kourtney Kardashian.
“They took turns holding Stormi, and they all danced together to the sound of music.”said a source to E! News. “Has she invited Him in and he made it clear that you really, really wanted it to Stormi saw his mom and dad together to celebrate the holiday season, and I was thrilled for Him if you make the effort. He is also a part of the family”.
As Has explained via Twitter in October “Travis and I are on great terms, and our main focus right now is Stormi‼”
It is also said: “To our friendship, and our youngest daughter is the top priority”.
Remember the article on the novel, Kylie Jenner, & Travis Scott-in photos:the
