By the same author in The World in the Consumption of Becky Bloom.

Well-known for being a Teen Wolf, and the superman and superboy to Batman, Tyler Hoechlin has been confirmed as the male protagonist in the film adaptation of the The Secret, Emma Corrigan, best-selling author Sophie Kinsella (of The World in the Consumption of Video in the Bloom).

Starring and produced by Alexandra Daddario (the Earthquake – The San Andreas Fault), the romantic comedy follows Emma Corrigan, a woman that tells all of his embarrassing secrets to a complete stranger, while on a trip to rough plane with a fear of death. Only such a man is, precisely, Jack Harper’s (Hoechlin), the beautiful, and the new president of the company where the protagonist works.

Made to Just make its world premiere at the direction of the long runs, while the script is not signed, by Peter Hutchings (“Cool” Girls on The Outskirts). Can You Keep a Secret? (the original version) has not yet gained the release date, but with Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady three of the Four Friends and a Wedding in post-production.

It is worth noting that, Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin played in the hit all-access Pass (2011). While The Secret, Emma Corrigan don’t make it to the theatres, the actor is in the cast of the drama, the Departures, by the side of Nina Dobrev and Maisie Williams.