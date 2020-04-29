Ultimate hiding a secret in the Marvel

Joe Russo explained that during the meeting the Upcoming Deadline, which is the letter with “Dear Mr. ‘Fantasy’ is a parallel to the story of the film. The song that is played during the opening credits right after the scene in which the members of the family of the Eagle the Archer (Jeremy Renner) break up in front of his eyes, looks at the “Mr. Fantasy” – by asking him to “play a song for us, something to make you happy, do anything take us out of the darkness”.

Then, it goes like this: “You are the one who can make us laugh. But, by doing so, you begin to cry. Please don’t be turned off. If you have a mind that is serious, do you not know that all of these years.”

By examining carefully the letters from the “Dear Mr. The Fantasy game”, in the words of Joe Russo’s floating in the back of their minds, one can easily discern that the music is likely to represent the appeal of the Avengers, Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) that has been done since the beginning of the Upcoming Deadline this space. He and Nebula (Karen Gillan), are on the verge of death, running out of essential resources.

Without the “Iron Man” alive and well, the mightiest Heroes of the Land have very little chance of revenge for the death of all those who loved him, after the attack of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the Avengers: Infinite War. They are in need of the “Iron Man”, the hero of which film in the ground in 2008, he founded the MCU as we know it today.

And he saved the entire world… at some point. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and rescues Tony, and the Nebula award, and all three arrive at the headquarters of the Avengers.

See also: