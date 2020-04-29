Val Kilmer reveals a relationship with Angelina Jolie

Val Kilmer is now available to the public to disclose that he had a relationship with Angelina Jolie. The case dates back to 2004, when both of them made it to the movie Alexander the Great along with other stars such as Colin Farrell or Jared Leto.

In the novel, the unknown is described in the book is autobiographical, Val Kilmer, “I’m Your Huckleberry, it will be published on the 21st of April. In the extracts already presented, and the actor is currently 60 years of age, he admits that the relationship with Angelina Jolie has been one of the “the stories of a more serious nature, and the poignant” they used to live. “When people ask me what it is, I answer, that it is very similar to that of the other women, and all the other celebrities, but it’s still better.” he says, giving the ex-girlfriend.

In the novel, it will have to last for only a few months old. So why, in 2005, Angelina Jolie met her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. Val Kilmer admits that the split has been tough: “My heart is broken”.