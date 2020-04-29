Val Kilmer was already in love with the white dress

Val Kilmer confessed to US Weekly that it was already completely in love with the american actress Angelina Jolie. The actor has revealed that he fell in love with her when they worked together on the set of the film Alexander (2004, directed by Oliver Stone, and he admits that he arrived with the dream of having a future with the winner of the academy award.

The star of Top Gun and stated that he and his co-star became close to while you shot the film, and it was thought that he would have a chance to hang out with her after separating her from her ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton.

“We’ve developed a friendship,” said Kilmer, in his book of life. “I was there when the mother of Angie (Marcheline Bertrand) was losing her fight with cancer. They lived in the hotel of choice for your mother. Or maybe it was Angie. I was right then and there. To a large extent, a mortal with no effort, and awkward,” she said.

The actor said that he suggested to Stone that his character in the series, the King Philip II and Queen Olympias, they were to be the scenes of the hot couple of days, and the director agreed.

“I was trying to be funny,” he wrote, conceding that the film did not get the joke, and decided to take the shot.

“I couldn’t wait to kiss Angie, to buy a private jet, a Gulfstream, and paint the V and J on the wing. She had adopted her first son, Maddox, at the time, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this Madonna-modern, the perfect image of a star is inaccessible, and the maternal instinct impossibly elegant.

The romance wasn’t meant to happen, because a year later the Diamond has fallen in love with her co-star in Mr. and Sra. Smith, and Brad Pitt.

20 years old with no girlfriend

Val Kilmer says in his new memoir, called ” I’m Your Huckleberry you don’t have a girlfriend for almost a couple of decades.

The voice actor for 60 years, dated a number of Hollywood stars over the years, including Angelina Jolie, Daryl Hannah, Cher, and Cindy Crawford, but 20 years ago, and he is not involved romantically with anyone else.

According to People magazine, in a new section of his book, he says: “I don’t have a girlfriend 20 years ago. The truth is that we live in solitary all the time.”

The star of ‘Batman Forever,’ she described the women as ‘butterflies’, and her loneliness is in part related to the fact that it gives you a lot more to do with the opposite sex than men are.

He admitted: “I have always found the women to be infinitely more interesting than the men.”

At another point in the book, ” Val admitted that her separation from Daryl Hannah, that’s the separation more painful, he has already suffered. They came out in 2001, after working together on ‘In God We Trust,’ and he shared how devastated he was when they went their separate ways.