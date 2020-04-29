‘WandaVision’: Paul Bettany, and Elizabeth Olsen has been very different in the line-up in the series

The series ‘WandaVision’ it had its first poster released for Disney’s+ shows Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen with her visuals in the 50s.

Check out the photos from behind the scenes:

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen reprisam his roles as the Vision and Wanda/Scarlet Witch, respectively.

Since the launch is only scheduled for 2021, with the recordings in the series have been designed to give you the time of Here to prepare for their participation in the ‘Doctor Strange, in the Reign of the Madness‘.

Take the time to watch it:

Noting that ‘WandaVision’ it will be available in the catalog Disney and a+.

Check out the logo:

Some fans wondered if the series would go in before the eventsThe Avengers: Infinite Waryou have the Vision, was killed in the movie, and after you have the Jewel of the Mind, plucked from his head.

During a brief interview to the Variety magazine, Here he said that the show will have a tone of fun, and it will be here in the first decade of the 1950’s, but it has nothing to do with the device of time travel seen in the ‘Upcoming Deadline’ but the result of an illusion created by the regime change in order to live with the idea that it will also be a part of the illusion.

Elizabeth Olsen makes up for the theme song on the fly for the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision’ https://t.co/LhW7Tcpdok #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/TvUJPsJP2g — Variety (@Variety) On April 24, 2019

It may sound strange, but it’s something that blends in with the illusions created by the character in ‘the Avengers: Age of Ultron’ as well as to match up with previous rumors that the series would focus on powers of amendment of the reality of regime change. It seems like a clever way to show how a regime change, deals with the death of a Vision, and it’s also a way to keep up with the weight of his sacrifice.