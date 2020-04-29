Warner is standing in the Emilia-Clarke-to the character of the Justice League of america Dark

The Warner bros. it tends to invest more and more in his line of dark, especially after the success of the review The joker you are doing it. Something unheard of in the Marvel comicsfor example.

Well, the rumors are gaining more and more strength. According to the web site We Got This Coveredthe company is looking at Emilia Clarkeof Game of Thronesto do this, the character of Zatanna in Justice league Dark. The site says that it is being probed, although it is not yet the favorite for the job.

Zatanna, a character in the DC universe, it’s a kind of magic, the daughter of John Zatara, a powerful magician, and Sindella. It is usually cast their spells through words and phrases, uttered by contrast, in the same way that it was used by her father, Zatara. She is married to nightwing (the former Robin), and the first kiss was when he was Robin, and is part of the Justice Society.

Justice league Dark it still doesn’t have a director confirmed, however, Guillermo del Toro is your name published as a potential.

Zatanna it did not yet have a premiere date in theaters.

Source: Nerdficina