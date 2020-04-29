We found out where the man in red that Angelina Jolie wears in ‘Maleficent’

The film ‘Maleficent: the Mistress of Evil’ he debuted on the final day of the 17th, and anyone who has watched the movie (including us, of MdeMulheryou know as well that Angelina Jolie that is, once again, is impeccable in the role of the iconic villain from the Disney.

But we know, too, that the look of the character, the costume, the makeup, and the famous horned – calls attention to it. In the The carnival or, in the Halloweenthe the fantasy of the Future it is one of the most copied out there since the release of the first film, and the lipstick-red blood that Angelina wears in the scene, and let’s face it, it’s beautiful.

As for those who were interested in investing in the batonzão, good news! We’ve found the brand and color accurate to the product, real easy to find here in Brazil, you know?

This is the Russian Redlipstick for a creamy texture and a matte finish, which is one of the best-selling M. A. C Cosmetics. On the night of Sunday (27), and, via, Instagram, the profile of the brazilian brand, has confirmed the information.

Very well rated on the official website of the giant of the cosmetics, the lipstick is a deep red with a dark background, it has a high pigmentation and durability.

It is priced currently R – $ 89and it is for sale on e-commerce sites and retail stores in the M. A. Cas well as the physical stores and the website, the color of the year in Brazil. It is also possible to buy it in a mini version, for R$ R $ 49.