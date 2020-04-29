What’s new for the fans of the franchise, and The Massacre of the chainsaw!

As well as a number of other franchises have done successfully in the past few decades, and especially the terror, The Carnage of the chainsaw will also earn you the boot. The original was directed by Tobe Hooper released in 1974, the film series has gone through many changes over the years, the majority of the results is not very good.

According to Collider, the director Fede Alvarezresponsible for the “Man in the Dark,” and “The Death of the Demon”), has agreed to serve as producer for the new film in the franchise, which will be distributed throughout the Disk. At the moment of Network, is looking for a director to take the lead on the project, which will be a direct sequel to the classics.

The last in a long “chain saw”, to be released in 2017 at the earliest, it was a prequel, and at the time it was raised the possibility of a tv series inspired by the story, which is lightly based on the true story of serial killer Ed Gein. The project for the big screen, and unfortunately, still no news.

It is important to remember that actress Marilyn Burns passed away in 2014, and that the film could focus on, well, on the state of the family, Sawyer’s, after the most recent massacre. The franchise ran into problems when the release of “The Massacre of the chainsaw-3D – THE Legend Continues” in 2013 and stars Alexandra Daddario, due to the time-line.

Changes

The film was originally written and set in the ’90s, however, the changes in the screenplay that are made by the studio, brought the story to the late’ 70s, making it so that the character of the Daddario, the 20-year-old, it would be something closer to 40, which confused and angered most of the fans.

The purpose of the Network and the studio, There is no doubt in achieving the success of the reboot of the franchise, “Halloween”, the new movie trilogy has been praised by both the audience and the critics. The new project has not yet release date.

