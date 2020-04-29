Why is the internet do you think that Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson-are-the-bride

The relationship of the Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson it is with great force!

After a year of romance, that is, the model and actress-is-the-bride? On the internet, do you think it will! The situation has begun to roll back online after they were seen enjoying a holiday in Saint-Tropez, with a golden ring on his left hand.

Adding even more fuel to the rumors that the two have been spotted kissing each other outside of the club The VIP Roomit is located right in the heart of Saint Tropez, just a few days after that. Perhaps they were enjoying a nice evening out or celebrating something special?