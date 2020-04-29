Why is the internet do you think that Cara Delevingne, and Ashley Benson-are-the-bride

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
The relationship of the Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson it is with great force!
After a year of romance, that is, the model and actress-is-the-bride? On the internet, do you think it will! The situation has begun to roll back online after they were seen enjoying a holiday in Saint-Tropez, with a golden ring on his left hand.
Adding even more fuel to the rumors that the two have been spotted kissing each other outside of the club The VIP Roomit is located right in the heart of Saint Tropez, just a few days after that. Perhaps they were enjoying a nice evening out or celebrating something special?
The The E! News he tried to talk with a representative from each of the two on the subject, but for the time being we have not yet had a response.
However, it is the mother of Ashley, Shannon Bensonapparently she commented on the rumors on social media. “How easy it is for many of us, we are undeniably well-informed so you won’t have any real information, “she said.
The guy, and She announced the relationship publicly after the first two to post a video giving you a kiss on the Instagram.
“We have just finished a year of dating, so why wouldn’t they?“said the model to be questioned about it. “He’d never been in a relationship like that and she is very happy“.
“It’s a different kind of relationship with a lot of understanding, support, and communicationit, ” said a source. “They do normal things like go out for a cup of coffee, walking the dog or going to the grocery store. They like it enough to stay at home and relax, and they are very cute and loving with each other. They are always doing cool stuff, and it all rolls well, of course. They are committed and love each other very much“.
Now we just have to wait and see if the rumors are true!