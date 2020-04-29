With a new album, Justin Bieber has to reach the top of the Billboard charts

Those who accompanied him to the world of music over the last few months has seen Justin Bieber and he had a hard time to go back permanently to his or her career. The singer had been on a year off due to mental problems, in addition to the issues related to their health and fitness. A few weeks ago, however, B made his triumphant return, and has released the long-awaited Change, their fourth full-length album and first done in honor of his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Even though it was a launch of a complicated, it seems that Justin Bieber is going to get what you want with your new project: make it to the top of the Billboard charts. According to Hits Daily Double, the Changes are expected to come to the first position during this week, winning all of their other releases, and leaving out Roddy Ricch, that is, for a couple of weeks at the top of your album and Please Excuse Me For Being an Anti-Social way.

As we all know, the feud between Justin Bieber and Roddy has lasted for months. After the release of Used, and the first single off of the Changes, the album failed to make the song a big hit and never made it to the number one spot on the Billboard charts, right behind the Box, and hit the charts. At the time of the race to make it to the top of the Billboard charts, Bieber has become the victim of the jokes coming, even from Roddy, who has called for his fans to hear the new song for the competition.

