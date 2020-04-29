Women and monsters: Sandra Bullock, Natalie Portman, face the creatures of the other world

Sandra Bullock, the eternal, long-suffering, of Hollywood, was in Brazil last month. It was at Comiccom in St. Paul to promote the film-Box of Birds (Bird-box), of which it is a part of. Box of Birds is part of a series of horror films featuring famous actresses in the main roles, and it is being produced for television. The first one was “the journey begins” with Natalie Portman, directed by Alex Garland, which is a lot better than this one Bird Box from Sandra Bullock.

The two films have several common elements. They were displayed in a streaming platform, they have a relatively cheap one, with shooting in the open air, and they pick up on the ideas of the movies are older, and are not well known. “Destruction” is kind of a version of the west to the Russian classic “Stalker” from Andrei Tarkovsky. Already in the Box for the Birds, it copies a lot of stuff in the movie, “the end of The world”, the managing director of indo-american M. Night Shyamalan, which he spent in movie theaters exactly ten years ago.

Just like in “the time of The end” and “Box of Birds” a mysterious force that causes people to commit suicide. And once you take away a large part of the population of the planet. In the “End times,” this is the apocalypse-the suicide was caused by a gas that plants produce to wipe out all of humanity. The revolt of nature against the deforestation. Already in the film, Sandra, Bullock, humanity is under attack by the authorities on mysterious that it can thrill and inspire all of the people who look up to them. The script does not explain whether they come from space or from another world, and it is important that they carry out their function of getting rid of the majority of the cast, and let the little girl running away from her blindfold and with two young children.

Sandra Bullock is the thing that made her famous. Pay for the poor, and that the face of suffering in the film as a whole. It was made famous over twenty years ago, a film in which she was the driver of a bus with a bomb inside, and it was the face of the suffering, from the beginning to the end. She made a face of suffering at the ship, away from the “full Speed” and 2 ” in the midst of the storm, “the Forces of destiny,” as well as on board of the space shuttle in “Gravity”. Now she has to go through a forest full of animals and the papões, blindfolded, and with two young children. And the public is to make sure that you will be able to. After all, with that same look of pity she was already out of the bus, the ship and the space capsule.

Natalie Portman does the face of mercy, she is a woman of action, who picks up a rifle, the AR-15, and it comes out ready to blast away at the opposition. In “Annihilation”, Portman is a biologist, whose husband came back weirdly changed and after an expedition to an area of ecological disaster. Trying to figure out what went wrong with him, and your task is to present yourself as a volunteer to get into the mysterious region, with a team of five women, and trying to figure out what went wrong. As in the case of Sandra Bullock, she’s going to find a forest full of monsters.

In the course of the film, we learn that a mysterious extraterrestrial force came down onto the forest, and altered the genetic code of all living creatures, thereby producing mutant monsters. The government has sealed off the area and called this mysterious force “The flash”. They don’t know if “the flash” is an alien intelligence that is trying to communicate with us. The first expedition, consisting of five men, was wiped out. Just escaped, the husband of Natalie Portman. Now, they want to make a new attempt, this time with a group of five women.

The idea is idiotic, after all, if five people were to be defeated by this thing, because with five women who are going to be any different? Do not go, and soon the expedition, the female begins to be drawn by the mysterious forces of the world. In spite of its shortcomings, both in the Box for the Birds, such as the Annihilation is movies that are interesting to see and do in the house on a rainy weekend. Just not deserving of such a party as a whole.

Jorge Luiz Calife

jorge.calife@diariodovale.com.br