‘Wonder woman 1984’: Images that cast to deliver that, and Diana Prince [SPOILER]

The MB released a couple of images leaked from the ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ confirm that, Diana Prince,Gal Gadotyou’ll have the ability to fly at follow-up.

The news comes as a surprise to fans, as the heroine has not appeared in flight on any of the previous films.

Now they have to wait to find out how she is going to figure out her new power.

In accordance with the The Comic Book the following was received for the rating PG-13 (for those who are 13 years of age) for “sequences of action and violence.”

The information was posted originally by AUTHOR, the body that administers the rating system for movies and tv shows in the united states.

Recall that the premiere of the film has been re-scheduled for 04 June, for On August 13 because of the pandemic of the Coronavirus.

On his Twitter account, director Patty Jenkins commenting on the adjournment, and he took the opportunity to give the rumors are that the film will be released direct live streaming.

“We have Wonder Woman in 1984 to be shown ON the big screen, and I do believe in the power of the film. In these terrible times, when the owners of the cinemas are struggling to survive and thrive, we are excited to wait for our movie to the 14th August, 2020, at a THEATER near you, and pray for better times for you all up there…,” he said.

In addition to the Gal Gadot, reprising the lead role, the cast also features the return of the Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Saïd Taghmaoui and Ewen Bremnerand with the introduction of the Kristen Wiig as a Woman, you Think.