Wonder woman 1984: The Photo of unheard of brings about Gal Gadot in action – News from the movie

June, in theaters.

Can’t wait to see Wonder Woman’s 1984? As June is still far away, fans can content themselves with the other new picture of the production, directed by Patty Jenkins. At this time, a glimpse of the USA Today it brings to Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) in the middle of the action, in front of the famed Capitol building in the United States, at Washington, D. C.

As for the title of Wonder Woman, 1984, (in original) indicates, the film will follow the adventures of Diana in the early 80’s, when the heroine tries to resist the temptations of the period of the Cold War. In her new life, she will face two new enemies — This (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), but you’ll have to support it, with the mysterious return of Steve Trevor (and Chris Pine)

With Connie Nielsen, Gabriella Wilde, Ravi Patel and Natasha Rothwell in the cast Wonder Woman 1984 arrives at the brazilian cinemas on the 4th of June of that year.