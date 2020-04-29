You ‘ like a photo of Kylie Jenner and her fans are going crazy

Fans of Kylie Jenner, have gone mad after the socialite and businesswoman has received a ‘like’ is too rare in Games, in a post on Instagram.

In the photo, which caught the attention of the singer, it was a selfie of the reality star wearing a suit, a super set of orange, the inside of the walk-in closet. At the bottom, there were shelves full of designer bags such as the Birkin, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel.

Has has shown the the look at his followers, while he was in a ‘cleaning cupboard’.

Some of the fans jumped in with your ‘like’ for You’, saying that it was Blue Ivy who was supposed to be the mobile phone of the mother, and the tanned was in it, and not to the king.

The Blue shall be to the account of the U, lol.”, he suggested that a reference to the daughter of eight years old in the year”.

Another said: “For Her it’s not so random in this way…”.

Another user joked: “the Blue counters on it, return the phone to your mom, lol”.

Reflecting on your pregnancy

Through your social media, Kylie Jenner reminded us of one of the most important moments of her life, when she was pregnant with their daughter, Stormi.

The socialite and businesswoman has managed to hide for nine months of her pregnancy, and fans had access to just a few pictures of celebrity pregnant woman, but in the last Tuesday (may 7), Has been posted in your account on Instagram, a photo appears, showing the barrigão.

“Looking back on the pregnancy with my baby boy. I can’t believe my baby is going to have to take two years, will soon,” she wrote in the caption.