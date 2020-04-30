30th of April: the birthday of Gal Gadot

30 April 120.Th day of the year in the gregorian calendar (121st.Nd in leap years). To this day, is born to the composer and singer Dorival Caymmi, the actress Kirsten Dunst, and Gal Gadot, the rapper’s Travis Scott, the presenter, and businessman Roberto Justus.

It was on the 30th of April 1945 Adolf Hitler and wife Eva Braun commit suicide. Hitler was a German politician who served as the leader of the Nazi Party, as Chancellor of the German Empire, and It was time for of Nazi Germany from 1934 to 1945. As dictator of the German Reich, he was the principal instigator of the Second World War in Europe and a key figure in the Holocaust. Hitler then committed suicide with a gunshot to the head, and his wife, Eva Braun, took a cyanide capsule.

The day was marred when, in 1977, the first march of the madres de la Plaza de mayo in front of Casa Rosada, Buenos Aires, argentina. It is an association of argentine mothers who had their children killed or had disappeared during the State terrorism of the military dictatorship that ruled the country between 1976 and 1983.

Birth art

In 1914 – Dorival Caymmi, singer, songwriter, and painter in brazil (m., 2008).

1982 – Kirsten Dunst, american actress. (Photo)

1985 – Gal Gadot, an actress and model in israel.

1992 – Travis Scott the songas a composer and producer of music in north america.

Birth: celebrities and prominent figures

In 1955, Roberto Justus, speaker, advertising executive, entrepreneur, and singer from brazil. (Photo)

People:

2017 — Belchior, composer and singer from brazil (n.) in 1946.

2019 — Beth Carvalho, a brazilian singer and composer (and n.) in 1946.

Historical events:

[1945—AdolfHitlerandEvaBrauncommitsuicide

1977 — the first march of the madres de la Plaza de mayo in front of Casa Rosada, Buenos Aires, argentina.

1981 — failed Attack on the Pavilion, cost plus world market, where it held a concert in celebration of the international workers ‘ Day.

2019 — The emperor of Japan, Akihito abdicates in favour of son, Naruhito. This is the first time in two hundred years that a japanese emperor leaves his role is still alive, thanks to a new law tailored to Akihito.

Holidays and events:

The International day of jazz

Source: Wikipedia