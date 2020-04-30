A series of Sophie’s Death, is attacked and the reason for CRASHES

Sophie Turner it seems to be completely out of luck, after a killed end of Game of Thrones, which has divided opinion among the fans. Now, the actress is being espinafrada for the sake of each other’s work, to Survive, and that is the reason for this is quite shocking.

The new series of the show, showing Jane, the Rooms, the character, who has post-traumatic stress disorder, and as if that wasn’t enough, suicidal tendencies. Even down to saying that, if you could, if you killed it, while you shave your legs.

On top of that, the production also shows a young man, full of the marks that he / she caused it, because they cripple, and now it’s displaying the images in an attempt to take his own life, with a lot of blood. That is, the images are quite disturbing.

In the face of all of this, the impact has been negative. “Far and away [Survive] this is the worst series in the book of Quibi [pronuncia-se cuibi]in, ” wrote Brian Lowry, the NOW.

One of a series of the most irresponsible that I’ve ever seen,” complained Emily, ” Todd VanDerWerff of Vox.

“Honestly, I don’t know what’s more frustrating: a reckless, suicidal ideation, or for the pedantic scenes as well,” said the Vulture, Kathryn VanArendonk.

“The show is, intentionally or not, and if you esbalda in the aesthetics of a bloody suicide”, told Time magazine.

Most recently, Sophie Turner, has entered into another controversy by taking a pinprick in the other show. “You will stay in the house, don’t be stupid… even if they do give priority to their freedom rather than their health’. I don’t give a damn about your freedom, you may already be infecting the other vulnerable members of the population who are on your side. So stay at home, folks. [Sair] it is not legal, or smart. That’s the truth,” and fired her after Evangeline Lilly saying that she was evading the quarantine, a proposal to try to curb the advance of the coronavirus to the world, causing a revolution in his followers on social media.

A journalist specializing in the entertainment, consumer websites and cinemaníaco of the book. READ MORE: Everything we know about the series (and maybe movie) about the surreal with Joe Exotic

